George Furbank ruled out of England’s second Test against New Zealand

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England have been dealt a blow on the eve of their second Test against New Zealand after George Furbank was ruled out of the Auckland showdown by a back injury.

Furbank was singled out as the tourists’ dangerman by opposite number Stephen Perofeta earlier in the week but his late injury setback means his cutting edge in attack will be missing at Eden Park.

Freddie Steward replaces Furbank at full-back in his first appearance for England since February 10 when he started against Wales in the Six Nations.

Steward has even been overlooked for the bench since losing his place to Furbank, who provides the team with more of a counter-attacking threat while also an accomplished defender.

The Leicester Tiger was a foundation stone of England’s backline as he quickly compiled 33 caps, but his expertise under the high ball and command of the backfield have made way for a new emphasis on attack.

Steward has trained throughout the summer tour but Saturday’s second and final Test against the All Blacks will be his first appearance since May 18 when Leicester defeated Exeter – almost two months ago.

“It is massively disappointing for George, he has been brilliant in the way he has been playing this season,” England scrum coach Tom Harrison told reporters.

Freddie Steward slots in at full-back for England (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Archive )

“But on a brighter note we have got depth in that position and a world class player in Freddie Steward coming in.

“Wherever we go, we play to our strengths. I don’t think it changes our approach too much.

“Freddie has been working hard on the things that George has been good at and George has been working hard on the things that Freddie is good at, so when moments like this happen players are always ready to step into the plan.