George Martin out of Scotland clash as England call up Ted Hill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England lock George Martin has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against Scotland.

The 23-year-old Leicester player, who was due to be on Steve Borthwick’s bench for the Calcutta Cup clash, has been replaced by Bath forward Ted Hill.

Martin started England’s 26-25 round-two win over France but has been managing a knee problem.

Ollie Chessum took Martin’s place in the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje when head coach Borthwick named his team on Tuesday.

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “Unfortunately, George Martin had a bit of a setback this morning, so he’s been withdrawn from the 23 and Ted Hill comes on to the bench in his place.

“He had a couple of bangs post the France game that he and we thought were going to be all right.

“But to go and play a Test match, you have to be close to a hundred per cent.

“He’s not quite right this morning so we made that decision pre-training. Ted Hill trained fully in that position.”

Martin has suffered previous knee issues during his career.

Wigglesworth allayed fears the situation is becoming a concern.

“No, it isn’t; just because of the nature of these ones are bangs, rather than it being anything structural, so no, not concerned,” he said.

“George is incredibly diligent, getting to know his body more and more. You guys watch him, you know what he puts himself through.

“The way he plays we want him to be able to rip in as he does. And, if we’ve got any risk of that (not happening), then we’ve got Ted and we’re pleased to put him in.”

Hill, who has two England caps, has not featured at international level since the summer of 2021.

The 25-year-old made his Test debut as a replacement in a 35-15 victory over Japan in 2018 before coming off the bench in a 43-29 success against the United States three years later.

“He’s been great, we’ve had him in and around the squad for a while now,” Wigglesworth said of Hill.

“He’s played really well for Bath, so we know his talents with the ball. He’s worked incredibly diligently.

“I’m sure he’s excited to get his chance, and we’re excited to watch him go when he comes on.

“He’s an incredible athlete, not only quick across the ground, but quick in the air, line-out time.

“He’ll add; he’s got a different set of super strengths to George Martin but we’ll expect him to bring the best of him when he comes on.

“I don’t want him to play like anyone else. I want the best of Ted.”