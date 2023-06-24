Gloucester-Hartpury defeat Exeter to win first Premier 15s title

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gloucester-Hartpury became the first non-London club to win the Premier 15s final with a 34-19 victory over Exeter in front of a record crowd.

Four different players scored tries for Gloucester, playing on home turf at Kingsholm - rebranded ‘Queensholm’ for the day - as the Chiefs finished runners-up for the second successive year having lost to Saracens last time around.

Kelsey Jones, watched by 9,668 in the competition’s best-attended final, opened the scoring with her eighth try of the campaign from an early driving maul.

Exeter edged ahead through Emily Tuttosi and a Liv McGoverne conversion after Sarah Beckett was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, but while still a player short the ‘home’ side hit back with Rachel Lund touching down.

Beckett marked her return to play with a try, converted by Emma Sing, to give Gloucester a half-time lead, which was extended when they were awarded a penalty try after Claudia MacDonald was penalised for tapping the ball out of play and received a yellow card.

Lund joined MacDonald in the sin-bin for a high tackle on Rachel Johnson and McGoverne made it 24-12 with a 52nd-minute try, only for Sing’s penalty to push Gloucester further ahead again.

Lisa Neumann’s score six minutes from time assured victory, with Ebony Jeffries’ late response merely a consolation.