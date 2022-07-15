Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Key talking points as Scotland face series-decider against Argentina

Gregor Townsend’s side won the second Test to level the series

Gavin McCafferty
Friday 15 July 2022 16:41
Gregor Townsend’s side are looking for a series win in Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregor Townsend’s side are looking for a series win in Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland take on Argentina in the final match of their summer tour on Saturday.

The Test series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the deciding encounter.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the game in Santiago Del Estero.

Winner takes all

Recommended

Scotland were under pressure after a poor first-half performance in the opening Test led to a 26-18 defeat. They responded emphatically by running in four tries in 27 minutes during a 29-6 victory in the second Test, gaining control of the contest just before half-time.

Improvements demanded

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend wants the same togetherness, energy in attack and contact work, which he described as one of the best his team had produced. But he marked last Saturday’s performance as six out of 10 and called for greater accuracy throughout the 80 minutes, pointing out that a number of passes went astray and set-pieces did not go to plan for much of the first half.

Hot shot Hamish

Hamish Watson will wear the armband (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Flanker Hamish Watson will captain Scotland for the first time on Saturday, seven days after winning his 50th cap. With a number of experienced players staying at home this summer, the 30-year-old was included in Townsend’s leadership group and has revelled in the added responsibility.

A test of depth

Recommended

Ollie Smith will make his debut (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)

Townsend has made eight changes following the second Test, the vast majority of them optional, although backs Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe are injured. Ollie Smith will win his first cap, with the 21-year-old Glasgow full-back looking to make the sort of impact that saw him score two tries in a six-minute cameo against La Rochelle. Townsend has again changed his second row, with Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings coming in and lock Edinburgh lock Glen Young looking for a debut off the bench.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in