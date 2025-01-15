Gregor Townsend hoping Kyle Steyn can still feature for Scotland in Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregor Townsend is hopeful that Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn can still play a big part in the Six Nations despite being omitted from Scotland’s initial 37-man squad due to injury.

The 30-year-old wing returned to action in December after a leg problem caused him to miss the autumn series but he suffered a fresh knee issue in Warriors’ Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 on Friday.

Steyn will not be ready for the campaign opener against Italy at Murrayfield a week on Saturday but he is due to join up with the squad this Sunday with a view to potentially being available for the second or third match at home to Ireland or away to England.

“He’ll be with us on Sunday,” said head coach Townsend.

“He’s not in the squad because he can’t train the next two weeks, but he’ll be in our group.

“We’ll know more next week on how the knee is going to be. He’s not going to be available for Italy but if he does come back into consideration maybe Ireland, but maybe England will be probably the more realistic focus.

“A lot will depend on how it’s settled down over the next few days. It’s really disappointing for Kyle and for us because he was in great form.

“He obviously missed out in November but got back into brilliant form over the last few weeks and we hope he’s still got a big part to play in the Six Nations.”

Bath centre Cam Redpath and Edinburgh duo Adam Hastings and Ben Muncaster are others who miss out through injury.

Bordeaux lock Jonny Gray and Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry are the two most notable inclusions after not being involved in a squad since 2023.

Glasgow back-rower Jack Mann and Saracens stand-off Fergus Burke are the only uncapped players in a largely experienced pool.

“In the main, it’s a squad that we’ve worked with for a number of years,” said Townsend.

Gray, 30, won the last of his 77 caps in the Six Nations match at home to Italy in March 2023, with a serious knee injury ruling him out of the World Cup later that year.

After the second-row declined a call-up for the autumn series to focus on getting up to full match sharpness with Bordeaux, Townsend is delighted to have him back in the mix.

“Jonny obviously rested in the November period, had a couple of games and then injured another part of his body (ankle), which means that he’s got some work to do just ahead of the Italy game,” he said.

“But he did play really well leading up to November, he was in excellent form.

“There was a reason why Bordeaux wanted to rest him and that was because he’d played so many games for Bordeaux, who are the leading team in France right now.

“Having his experience, having his ability and his personality back in the group is something we’re looking forward to seeing again.”

Cherry, 34, is back in the squad for the first time since making an early exit from the 2023 World Cup after suffering a concussion when falling on stairs on a day off at the team hotel in Nice, the day after coming on as a substitute in the Scots’ pool-stage opener against South Africa.

“Dave’s played really well,” said Townsend.

“If we just look at Dave’s performances and what we know we get from Dave there’s a real solidity and consistency around his performances, and we know with Dave that there’s a real set-piece focus.”

New Zealand-born Burke – who has a Scottish grandfather – has earned his maiden call-up after moving from Canterbury to Saracens last year and the 25-year-old will provide competition for Finn Russell and Tom Jordan at stand-off.

“I chatted to Fergus before he signed for Saracens,” said Townsend.

“We’ve known about his Scottish heritage for two or three years now. He was in consideration in November, but we didn’t feel his game at that time got him into our squad.

“He’s playing better and better the more he plays. There is an opening in our squad with Adam (Hastings) getting injured too, so we feel it was the right time for him.”