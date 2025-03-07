Simon Easterby relishing ‘pretty special’ battles when Ireland clash with France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby is relishing the prospect of some of world rugby’s finest individual talents going head to head during Saturday’s crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with title rivals France.

Les Bleus travel to Dublin seeking to snatch top spot in the table heading into the final weekend of the tournament, while back-to-back champions Ireland hope to remain in control and on course for the Grand Slam.

The pivotal fixture has ultimately decided the destination of the championship title in each of the past three years.

Antoine Dupont – arguably the world’s best player – versus Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half is among the match’s many mouthwatering subplots.

“That’s interesting, two fabulous players playing at the peak of their game and I think there’s a number of individual battles across the teams,” Easterby said of the number nine showdown.

“But that one is going to be pretty special.”

The hosts lead the tournament standings on 14 points following three wins from three, while Fabien Galthie’s second-placed side sit three points behind after beating Wales and Italy either side of defeat by England.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and opposing number eight Gregory Alldritt have each overcome injury issues to add their influence to proceedings.

“If you’ve got two of the best nines playing against each other, you might have two of the best eights at the moment playing against each other, so I think that creates another little subplot,” said Easterby.

“Alldritt has been a marquee, standout player for them for a number of years.

“He just does everything really well and he has the ability to ride tackles and create turnovers himself.

“We’ve got one of, if not the best number eights in the world ourselves at the moment and there’s very little between those two players.

“(It’s) a little battle in the game that will go a long way to see who gets on the front foot, who gets momentum and potentially goes on to win the game, those little battles between players like Alldritt and Caelan.”

Meanwhile, Romain Ntamack’s timely return from suspension pits him against the precocious talent of fly-half rival Sam Prendergast.

“Ntamack, physically, he’s probably a lot bigger than people consider when you see him on the TV,” said Easterby.

“He’s actually got a big stature and he has the ability to play the game with his Toulouse team-mate (Dupont) and that sometimes gives them an advantage as a team.

“He’s kind of got an all-court game in terms of his kicking, his ability at the line, his ability in his passing game.

“But we’ve got a couple of pretty special ones there ourselves, in Sam and Jack Crowley.

“So again, probably another subplot and little battle that will go a long way towards the success of either team – how the number 10s that start the game can manage it and how they control the game in the areas of the pitch we play and also the way we play.

“But certainly another interesting dynamic and one that I know Sam is looking forward to challenging himself against.”