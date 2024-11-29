Bristol run riot against Harlequins to spoil Joe Marler’s retirement party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harlequins said goodbye to Joe Marler and their reputation as one of the Gallagher Premiership’s meanest defences this season as irresistible Bristol stormed The Stoop 48-24.

Marler’s final match before retirement was a prop’s worst nightmare as 10 tries lit-up a breathless encounter that saw the Bears issue emphatic confirmation of their status as title contenders.

The 34-year-old made his 286th and last appearance for Harlequins just four weeks after announcing his England career was over and he left the field to a standing ovation in the 48th minute.

When one of the game’s biggest characters disappeared down the tunnel Quins were still in contention, but Bristol quickly galloped out of sight in a dominant third quarter decorated by three outstanding tries.

Pat Lam’s side were sensational at times, tearing the Premiership’s second tightest defence to shreds while powering to the top of the table.

open image in gallery Joe Marler bowed out of professional rugby ( Getty Images )

England stars Ellis Genge, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South were missing having been on duty throughout the autumn, but their absence was barely felt on a thrilling night.

Smith may have been missing but his replacement at fly-half Jarrod Evans adopted his understanding with Alex Dombrandt to set up an early try for the Quins number eight.

It was part of an exhilarating start to the game with Bristol setting the pace and after two dynamic attacks they struck with a third that began with a quickly taken line-out inside their own 22 and was finished by Kalaveti Ravouvou in the left corner.

The Bears pounced again three minutes later when scrum-half Kieran Marmion slipped between the tiniest of gaps at a ruck and fed Gabriel Ibitoye who sprinted over the whitewash.

open image in gallery Gabriel Ibitoye again impressed for Bristol ( Getty Images )

Bristol’s high risk, high reward style was their undoing when Cadan Murley picked off a Marmion pass to cross under the posts and they were breached again when Luke Northmore turned over Ravouvou and raced home.

A couple of forward passes put a dent in Quins’ ambition and as the interval approached the tempo of the match finally slowed - at least until Bristol went wide to Joe Owen who strode forward and with Ibitoye the intermediary, Marmion touched down.

The home side were dealt a double blow three minutes into the second-half when Simon Kerrod was shown a yellow card for deliberate offside, allowing Bill Mata to round off a slick free-kick strike move.

When AJ MacGinty added a penalty and Bernhard Janse van Rensberg finished a move he started, Bristol led 38-17.

open image in gallery Joe Marler packed down for the final time for Harlequins ( Getty Images )

Santiago Grondona was the next over for the rampant Bears and although Tyrone Green hit back for Harlequins, they had a mountain to climb if they were to reel in the visitors.

It proved to be the impossible task, particularly with Bristol cleverly taking the pace out of the game in the closing stages.

