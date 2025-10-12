Marcus Smith wins Owen Farrell duel to inspire Harlequins to first win of Prem season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Smith's return inspired Harlequins to their first win of the Prem season as Saracens saw their perfect start come to an end with a 20-14 loss at The Stoop.

Smith, making his first appearance since the British and Irish Lions tour, ran in Quins' opening try and directed the aerial assault which ultimately led to the downfall of their London rivals.

The England playmaker also landed two conversions - the second improving Tyrone Green's second-half touch down - and two penalties to shade his duel with Owen Farrell, who pulled the strings for Saracens at inside centre.

Farrell created tries for Fergus Burke and Ben Earl with a sublime offload and pinpoint crossfield kick, but it was not enough to stop his side suffering their third successive defeat to Harlequins.

The hosts were in charge for most of the first half, but their interval lead was only 10-7 with a Smith penalty the difference between the rivals.

The scrum battle, kicking game and big individual moments all went Quins' way, but they had just one try to show for their dominance with Smith dummying his way over in the ninth minute, riding a tackle from Marco Riccioni in the process.

Farrell dropped a routine kick launched by Smith, drawing a cheer from home fans who then celebrated Saracens number eight Tom Willis being driven back in the tackle by Kieran Treadwell.

Both teams were booting the ball at every opportunity with the first quarter producing an average of a kick a minute, but it was Smith who was ruling the skies through his variety.

Saracens were struggling to escape their half but in the 27th minute their attack came alive when Farrell delivered a spectacular offload to Lucio Cinti, and a pass later Burke finished an early try of the season contender.

The outstanding Chandler Cunningham-South produced a big hit on his opposite number Willis and when the home side's powerful scrum was given a penalty, Smith hit the target.

The second half was less than a minute old when Quins extended their lead, Burke failing to deal with a Smith kick to allow Green to fly-hack ahead and touch down.

Saracens were looking to build pressure on the home 22 but the scrum proved their downfall once again, conceding a penalty which let their opponents off the hook.

The north London club were building a head of steam and in the 65th minute they conjured their second try, with Max Malins starting an attack which ended with Farrell executing an exquisite crossfield kick for Ben Earl to score.

Prop Boris Wenger had a try disallowed for a double movement as Quins looked to hit back and they spent the closing minutes in enemy territory, closing out the game with Smith slotting his second penalty on the stroke of full-time just moments before he was named player of the match.