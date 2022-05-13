When are the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend?

The Heineken Champions Cup is reaching the business end of the tournament as just four teams are left in the hunt for the trophy.

In the first semi-final, Leinster take on Toulouse on Saturday as the two sides look to book their place in the final on 28 May.

And then on the other side of the draw are Racing 92 and La Rochelle as they prepare to face one another on Sunday.

The two overwhelming favourites heading into semi-final weekend are Leinster and Racing 92. But will they still be in contention for the trophy come Monday morning?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions Cup semi-finals.

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times BST

Saturday 14 May

Leinster vs Toulouse - 3pm

Sunday 8 May

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle - 3pm

How can I watch?

BT Sport will be showing both Champions Cup semi-finals live throughout the weekend in the UK. Channel 4 will also show Racing 92’s match against La Rochelle on Sunday.

Odds

Tournament winner