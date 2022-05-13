When are the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend?
Everything you need to know as the competition reaches the semi-final stage
The Heineken Champions Cup is reaching the business end of the tournament as just four teams are left in the hunt for the trophy.
In the first semi-final, Leinster take on Toulouse on Saturday as the two sides look to book their place in the final on 28 May.
And then on the other side of the draw are Racing 92 and La Rochelle as they prepare to face one another on Sunday.
The two overwhelming favourites heading into semi-final weekend are Leinster and Racing 92. But will they still be in contention for the trophy come Monday morning?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions Cup semi-finals.
What are the fixtures and when are they?
All times BST
Saturday 14 May
Leinster vs Toulouse - 3pm
Sunday 8 May
Racing 92 vs La Rochelle - 3pm
How can I watch?
BT Sport will be showing both Champions Cup semi-finals live throughout the weekend in the UK. Channel 4 will also show Racing 92’s match against La Rochelle on Sunday.
Odds
Tournament winner
- Leinster - 5/6
- Racing 92 - 3/1
- La Rochelle - 4/1
- Toulouse - 6/1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies