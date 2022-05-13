When are the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend?

Everything you need to know as the competition reaches the semi-final stage

Dylan Terry
Friday 13 May 2022 07:08
Comments
<p>The Heineken Champions Cup has reached the semi-final stage</p>

The Heineken Champions Cup has reached the semi-final stage

(Getty Images)

The Heineken Champions Cup is reaching the business end of the tournament as just four teams are left in the hunt for the trophy.

In the first semi-final, Leinster take on Toulouse on Saturday as the two sides look to book their place in the final on 28 May.

And then on the other side of the draw are Racing 92 and La Rochelle as they prepare to face one another on Sunday.

The two overwhelming favourites heading into semi-final weekend are Leinster and Racing 92. But will they still be in contention for the trophy come Monday morning?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Recommended

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times BST

Saturday 14 May

Leinster vs Toulouse - 3pm

Sunday 8 May

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle - 3pm

How can I watch?

BT Sport will be showing both Champions Cup semi-finals live throughout the weekend in the UK. Channel 4 will also show Racing 92’s match against La Rochelle on Sunday.

Odds

Recommended

Tournament winner

  • Leinster - 5/6
  • Racing 92 - 3/1
  • La Rochelle - 4/1
  • Toulouse - 6/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in