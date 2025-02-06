Bath bring rising star Henry Arundell back to English rugby as signing spree continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Arundell will return to English rugby next season after Bath completed a deal to bring the starlet back to the Premiership rugby.

The 22-year-old Arundell has spent the last two seasons at Racing 92 in the Top 14 after the collapse of London Irish ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The youngster showed off his talent with a five-try performance against Chile at that tournament but has since been ineligible for selection to Steve Borthwick’s squad while plying his trade overseas.

However, his return will see him back available as soon as the summer tour to the United States and Argentina with Arundell signing a three-year deal ahead of the 2025-26 season to join Johann van Graan’s squad.

It is the latest eye-catching bit of business for ambitious Bath, the favourites to win the English title this season, after recruiting Argentina star Santiago Carreras from Gloucester earlier this week.

An academy product of London Irish after completing his schooling at Harrow, Arundell grew up in Bath and is delighted to be returning home.

“Joining Bath will be a very special occasion for both myself and my family,” Arundell said. “We’ve been Bath fans for generations - ever since my grandparents - and growing up I spent many years in the stands supporting the team.

“Now, to potentially have the opportunity to wear a Bath rugby shirt is incredibly exciting. The team is in a fantastic place right now, with a brilliant culture, and I’m confident we can create some amazing memories over the next few years.”

Bath have also added Exeter hooker Dan Frost and South African scrum half Bernard van der Linde to their squad for next season.

Arundell’s departure from Racing 92 comes as a limited surprise with the club considering their options after dispensing with former England coach Stuart Lancaster last week.

Lancaster never quite gelled with the squad and French rugby and will seek a new challenge after a midseason departure, with Patrice Collazo installed as interim head coach. Owen Farrell is midway through the first of a two-year deal having joined from Saracens at the start of the campaign.