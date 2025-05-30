Henry Pollock breaks silence on Champions Cup final melee with Bordeaux-Begles prop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Pollock has broken his silence after being involved in a scuffle with Bordeaux-Begles prop Jefferson Poirot after the Investec Champions Cup final.

Poirot has been given a two-match ban for grabbing the throat of Northampton’s Pollock when tempers flared following the full-time whistle in Cardiff, where the French club secured a breakthrough European triumph in a captivating 28-20 battle.

The veteran prop was cited for an act that Saints boss Phil Dowson described as "uncalled for and out of order", with Pollock getting into it with a number Bordeaux-Begles players.

The Lions new boy has now spoken out on the incident, giving his point of view on how things devolved into chaos.

“The whistle goes, and obviously it’s pretty heated. I think Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) and (Matthieu) Jalibert were pushing and shoving,” Pollock told TNT Sports.

“I went over to Jalibert, pushed him and got involved, and was like: ‘I’m not letting Dingers be on his own here.’

“And then as I’m doing this – I didn’t know this in the moment, Fin (Smith) was looking around – apparently the loosehead (Poirot) was on the bench and beelined it straight to me.

“So we’re in this, and he basically grabs my neck and gets his hands on my throat and squeezes my neck. I wasn’t happy with this, I was pretty angry.

“I managed to rip his shirt, and then the bit that you see is as he turns away, I push him, and then his friend comes in.”

Subsequent images shared on social media appeared to show members of the squad at the Top 14 club mocking the expressive Pollock’s celebrations.

Poirot, capped 36 times by France, is in line to miss the Bordeaux-Begles games against Toulon and Vannes, though will be available for the play-offs with his club currently second in the table.