Henry Pollock set for first England start against Ireland in Six Nations
The 21-year-old British and Irish Lion, who made his England debut in the 2025 Six Nations, has won all seven of his previous caps as a replacement.
Henry Pollock will make his first England start in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland as one of three changes in personnel to the side defeated by Scotland.
Pollock lines up at number eight as part of a reshaped back row that sees Ben Earl move to openside and Tom Curry come in at blindside, with Sam Underhill and Guy Pepper dropping to the bench.
Pollock, the 21-year-old British and Irish Lion who made his England debut in last year’s Six Nations, has won all seven of his previous caps as a replacement.
Head coach Steve Borthwick has also adjusted his midfield by pausing the experiment of picking Tommy Freeman at outside centre, instead reinstating him on the wing.
Ollie Lawrence fills the number 13 jersey in his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations and Henry Arundell continues on the left wing. Tom Roebuck makes way for Freeman on the right wing.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks