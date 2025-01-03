Bristol ready for ‘exciting occasion’ with Ilona Maher set to make Bears bow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bristol are ready for a “hugely exciting occasion” as social media sensation Ilona Maher prepares to make her Bears debut in front of a record crowd.

American back Maher has more than eight million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok.

Her three-month Bristol contract begins against reigning Premiership Women’s Rugby champions Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on Sunday in a repeat of last season’s final.

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold – almost double Bears’ previous record attendance for a women’s game – with Maher set to feature off the bench.

She arrived back in the west country on Wednesday after spending a week at the club in early December.

And the 28-year-old has already made a significant impact, generating a considerable increase in replica shirt sales, while Bristol’s Instagram following has risen from 21,000 to 67,000 since her signing was announced.

Bears head coach Dave Ward said: “With a crowd of nearly 8,000 expected at Ashton Gate on Sunday, it’s a hugely exciting occasion and we’re hoping to give them something to cheer about.

“We understand the importance of the game in the context of our season, and the quality of the reigning champions, but we head into the game with confidence and relishing the occasion and the challenge.”

Maher, who can play at both at centre and wing, won sevens bronze with the United States in Paris, then went on to become the runner-up on Dancing with the Stars, the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 28-year-old has not played in 15s since 2021, but is hoping to reacquaint herself with the format in hopes of earning a place on the USA squad that will travel to this summer’s World Cup in England.

She first played 15s in college at Quinnipiac University and earned two international caps during the 2021 Pacific Four Series.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media and rose to fame combining messages of body positivity and female empowerment with her signature sharp sense of humour.

PWR chair Genevieve Shore said: “We are excited to have Ilona in the PWR at Bristol Bears. We believe she will have an incredibly positive impact on the Bears, PWR and women’s rugby in general.

I think she is going to have a great time with us Genevieve Shore

“Ilona is such an impressive person and, as we have seen, takes on every challenge presented to her in an incredible way.

“Playing in PWR is her next challenge, alongside many of the game’s superstars, and I think she is going to have a great time with us.

“One of the great things we love about women’s rugby is that there are some really different characters in the game and that they are allowed to express themselves perhaps more than the male athletes are, so we all have to embrace Ilona’s time with us.”