Ilona Maher signs for Bristol Bears and sets sights on World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ilona Maher has set her sights on featuring at next summer’s Rugby World Cup after signing for Bristol Bears in England’s Professional Women’s Rugby (PWR).

Olympic bronze medallist Maher had been the subject of interest from several PWR clubs after making her intentions to chase a World Cup spot with the United States clear.

The sevens star has not featured in the 15-a-side game for several years but has been granted a visa with help from the league and will play for Dave Ward’s Bears on a three-month contract in 2025.

The popular player and social media star boasts nearly 5m followers on Instagram and offers a significant boost to the league’s profile ahead of a World Cup in England next summer.

“I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears,” Maher said after joining a side currently fourth in the table.

Ilona Maher won bronze at Paris 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Maher finished as runner-up with partner Alan Bersten on the recently-concluded series of Dancing with the Stars.

The 28-year-old is expected to add to the centre and wing options within Ward’s squad and will feature alongside prominent Red Roses including prop Sarah Bern and fly half Holly Aitchison.

“This is a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal,” head coach Ward said. “She is one of the biggest names in women’s sport, let alone rugby, and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field.

“Ilona is one of the standout stars in the sevens game and we can’t wait to see her play for Bears in XVs. Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension and her desire to star in the Rugby World Cup in England next summer is a huge driving force for her to achieve great things at Bears.

“Her profile as an athlete to inspire the next generation aligns exactly with ours as a club and we can only applaud the work she has and will do for the women’s game.”

Maher’s signature is a boost for a league that has endured some turbulent times of late. PWR remains without a chief executive after the surprise, sudden departure of Belinda Moore after the opening round of fixtures.

PWR is largely a semi-professional league, with some players not paid to play at all, though is considered the best domestic women’s rugby competition in the world.