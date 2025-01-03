Ilona Maher named on bench ahead of Bristol Bears debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Social media sensation Ilona Maher is set for her Bristol Bears debut after being named on the bench for Gloucester-Hartpury’s visit to Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The American back, who boasts 3.4 million followers on TikTok, struck a deal with Bears in December, agreeing to a three-month contract beginning this month.

Maher’s signing sparked a surge in interest in Bears’ women’s side, so much so that several matches have been moved to the club’s much larger main venue, where a record attendance is anticipated this weekend.

Head coach Dave Ward said: “With a crowd of nearly 8,000 expected at Ashton Gate on Sunday, it’s a hugely exciting occasion and we’re hoping to give them something to cheer about.

“We understand the importance of the game in the context of our season, and the quality of the reigning champions, but we head into the game with confidence and relishing the occasion and the challenge.”

Maher, who can play at both at centre and wing, won sevens bronze with the United States in Paris, then went on to become the runner-up on Dancing with the Stars, the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 28-year-old has not played in 15s since 2021, but is hoping to reacquaint herself with the format in hopes of earning a place on the USA squad who will travel to this summer’s World Cup in England.

She first played 15s in college at Quinnipiac University and earned two international caps during the 2021 Pacific Four Series.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media, and rose to fame combining messages of body positivity and female empowerment with her signature sharp sense of humour.