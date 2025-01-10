Ilona Maher to start Bristol’s clash with Exeter on Sunday
The 28-year-old is the world’s most popular rugby player on social media with over eight million followers.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ilona Maher will make her first start for Bristol in Sunday’s Premiership match against Exeter at Sandy Park.
The USA sevens star was given her debut off the bench against champions Gloucester-Hartpury last weekend, completing 20 minutes in the 40-17 defeat – her first 15s appearance since 2021.
The 28-year-old – the world’s most popular rugby player on social media with over eight million followers – has been picked on the left wing after Millie David was ruled out by a hip injury.
Maher was unable to make a significant impact on her debut due to Gloucester-Hartpury’s dominance in the second half, but Bristol felt her drawing power with a crowd of 9,240 present at Ashton Gate.
That was a record attendance for a Bears women’s game and also the highest for a standalone fixture in the league.
Maher won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics in Paris and has set her sights on winning a place in the USA squad that will compete in the World Cup, which is being hosted by England later this year.