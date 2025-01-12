Social media star Ilona Maher marks first Bristol start with a try

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilona Maher celebrated her first start for Bristol by powering over for a try as part of an impactful display in a 41-31 victory against Exeter at Sandy Park.

Maher, the game’s most popular player on social media with more than eight million followers, ran over half the pitch and bumped off two tackles in a 55th-minute try made possible by her pace and power.

The United States sevens star also showed her value as a provider when she stepped off her wing to suck in three defenders before releasing Meg Varley to score the bonus-point try that keeps Bristol in contention for the Premiership Women’s Rugby play-offs.

“It felt like sevens a little bit. My team-mates did the work to put me through and I had to get through a couple of defenders. I thought ‘oh, this is sevens!’” Maher told TNT Sports.

“I don’t go around people, that’s never been my thing – ever! I don’t go around them, always go through. It’s really not natural for me.

“Now it’s going to be figuring out when I have three people in front of me, how do I get through them?

“I was more proud of the try assist. I did a little step there, which I’ve never done before.”

Maher won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics in Paris and has set her sights on winning a place in the USA squad that will compete in the World Cup, which is being hosted by England later this year.

A week ago she made her first appearance in 15s since 2021 when she stepped of the bench in a 40-17 defeat by Gloucester-Hartpury.