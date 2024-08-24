A big goal – Immanuel Feyi-Waboso keen to make British and Irish Lions tour

Support truly

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso admits that selection for next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia is “a big goal” in his rugby career.

Such has been the 21-year-old’s impact for club and country that it would be a major surprise on current form if he does not make the three-Test trip.

The Exeter wing is one of English rugby’s most exciting prospects in recent years, highlighted by some dazzling displays that saw him take the sport by storm.

Four tries in six Tests for England – including two against New Zealand – and averaging a touchdown less than every two games in Chiefs colours have underlined his box-office status.

Everything so far has been taken in his considerable stride as he prepares for a new season that culminates with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell leading the Lions Down Under.

“Yeah, it is a big goal,” said Feyi-Waboso, who combines professional rugby with studying medicine at Exeter University.

“I am just trying to start playing again because there are a lot of things that could stop me from getting there.

“It (the past year) has been crazy, really fast. Luckily, over the summer, I have had time to digest it all.

“Obviously, my life has changed quite a lot. It has been loads of fun, with loads of amazing memories from this past year.

“I feel like I say this every year, but it has been the best one of my life so far in terms of education-wise, on the field and then outside of that in my social life.

“I think the first proper pinch-yourself moment was my first set of starts when it was like ‘Oh, I’ve kind of established myself in the Exeter team’.

“The next one was definitely speaking to Steve (England head coach Steve Borthwick) on the phone, then it was being called up to the England camp.

“All of the little benchmarks I hit this year were crazy, and winning some awards at the end of the season as well. It has come all at once.”

Feyi-Waboso’s game-breaking prowess has also not been lost on opposition teams and coaches, with the Cardiff-born player noting some invaluable advice from former England wing Jonny May, who called time on his Test career after the 2023 World Cup.

“On a podcast, Jonny said something about this, and it was really good advice for me,” he added.

“I listened to it and he was basically saying the steps of what you need to do as a good player coming through.

“People learn what you do. You learn what you do, which you might not have even known about, and then they pick on it and you need to adjust.

“It is a game of back and forth, I guess. Hopefully, if people expect me to come one way, I need to go the other. Stuff like that – cat and mouse.”

Exeter kick off their Gallagher Premiership season against Michael Cheika’s Leicester on September 21, while England have a packed autumn schedule that features appointments with New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan before a Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

“I started last season being like ‘I want to play in the university team and then in the Premiership Cup teams and then in the Premiership’. It is milestone after milestone, and I am trying to hit those,” Feyi-Waboso said.

“The fittest I’ve ever been? I don’t know. I’m feeling well rested and ready to go again.”