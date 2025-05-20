I’ve had to hold back Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on England return – Steve Borthwick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is poised to make his England return this summer after Steve Borthwick revealed he has been forced to hold back the Exeter wing in training.

Feyi-Waboso has been called up by Borthwick for the first time since November, having been unable to play in 2025 because of a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.

Now present in a 33-man training squad for a two-day camp that begins preparations for the summer tour to Argentina and the United States, the 22-year-old is close to full fitness after five months on the sidelines.

Rather than give him the summer off to be in the best possible shape for next season, Borthwick believes the “world-class” threequarter with a strike rate of five tries in eight Tests needs to play.

“Manny has been doing team and individual training. He looks really good. I’m delighted to see him back on the grass,” England’s head coach said.

“A number of times I had to step in and pull him back because he wanted to do more. I had to go and stand on his wing and remind him! That’s a positive sign of where Manny is at.

“He’s a world-class player and is raring to get stuck into things. He’s a young man and these players are just desperate to play.”

Feyi-Waboso was a strong contender for the British and Irish Lions squad bound for Australia this summer only for the shoulder injury sustained against Sale on December 21 to rob him of the chance to press his claim in the Six Nations.

His recovery was delayed while England and Exeter discussed his treatment options, and because of a tooth infection.

The Exeter University medical student’s time in camp this week will be limited to one day as he must return to Devon to take an exam on Wednesday.

He could be ready in time to face Sale in the final round of the regular season on May 31, although it remains to be seen whether Borthwick wants him to be risked in a game where there is nothing at stake for the Chiefs.

“Manny looks really good. The medical teams are really pleased with his recovery. You get a sense from the player of how he’s feeling and there’s a really positive energy coming off him,” Borthwick said.

England’s squad does not include players selected for the Lions or those from Northampton and Bath, who are involved in this weekend’s European finals.

Powerful Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White features in a senior England squad for the first time as he continues to enjoy a breakthrough season.

The 22-year-old, son of former Tongan international Viliami Ma’asi, is seen as a candidate to provide the ball carrying muscle that England have lacked in midfield since the Test retirement of Manu Tuilagi last year.

Veterans George Ford and Jamie George are present in the group after being overlooked for the Lions tour by Andy Farrell.

Borthwick confirmed lock George Martin and centre Ollie Lawrence will play no part against the Pumas or Eagles because of respective knee and Achilles injuries.