New Zealand Rugby accuses Ineos of breaching sponsorship agreement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United co-owner Ineos has been accused of failing to honour a sponsorship agreement with New Zealand Rugby.

The federation responsible for the All Blacks team says it has launched legal action against the chemicals firm founded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe after alleging that the first instalment of 2025 sponsorship money due under a six-year agreement struck in 2021 had not been paid.

It follows the severing of ties between Ineos and Sir Ben Ainslie at the head of its America’s Cup sailing team last month.

New Zealand Rugby said in a widely reported statement: “New Zealand Rugby is disappointed that Ineos has breached its sponsorship agreement.

“Most recently, it failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement.

“Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game.

“We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position. NZR is actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and global interest in the All Blacks and other Teams in Black remains high.”

Ineos released a statement later on Tuesday which read: “Ineos has greatly valued our sponsorship of New Zealand Rugby, having contributed over 30 million US dollars to the teams in recent years.

“However, trading conditions for our European businesses have been severely impacted by high energy costs and extreme carbon taxes, along with much of the chemicals industry in Europe, which is struggling or shutting down. We are witnessing the deindustrialisation of Europe.

“As a result, we have had to implement cost-saving measures across the business. We sought to reach a sensible agreement with the All Blacks to adjust our sponsorship in light of these challenges.

“Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby have chosen to pursue legal action against their sponsor.

“We remain in ongoing discussion with New Zealand Rugby.”

There is no longer any mention of its All Blacks partnership on the Ineos Sports home page.

Ineos’ co-ownership of United has been turbulent to say the least.

The club opted to stand by Erik ten Hag as head coach in the summer but dismissed him last October after a poor start to the season.

Results have failed to improve under his successor Ruben Amorim, and in December it was confirmed Dan Ashworth had left his post as sporting director, having only been in post since July last year.

Sir Dave Brailsford, one of Ratcliffe’s key sports advisors at Ineos, is reported to have taken on a more hands-on role at United since Ashworth’s exit.

Ineos and Ratcliffe have also drawn criticism over a series of cost-cutting measures they have embarked upon, including a redundancy programme. Fans have also expressed outrage over the mid-season decision to remove concessionary prices for general admission tickets.