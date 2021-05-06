This morning, Warren Gatland will announce his squad for the British and Irish Lions’ upcoming tour of South Africa.

Already expected, however, is that Alun Wyn Jones will lead out the Lions this summer.

Gatland knows the 35-year-old well, having worked with the lock in Wales’ international set-up between 2017 and 2019.

For fans who don’t know Wyn Jones quite so well, here’s all the important info around the British and Irish Lions captain:

What teams does he play for?

As well as having been selected for the British and Irish Lions in the past, Wyn Jones is Wales captain and the most-capped player in the nation’s history.

At club level, Wyn Jones represents Ospreys – where he has played since 2005 and was previously captain.

Wyn Jones is the most-capped Rugby Union player in the history of the sport.

What position does he play?

Wyn Jones plays as a lock.

What is his history with the Lions?

The 35-year-old represented the Lions on their three most recent tours – in 2009, 2013 and 2017 – making nine appearances in total.

What is his relationship with Gatland?

Wyn Jones has played for Wales since 2006. From 2007 until 2019, Gatland was Wales coach.

What has he won?

Wyn Jones has won five Six Nations titles with Wales, including three Grand Slams.

He was part of the Lions’ successful 2013 tour of Australia.

At club level, Wyn Jones won the Pro12 competition – before it became Pro14 – in 2007, 2010 and 2012.