Wales coach Ioan Cunningham departs after WRU apologises for treatment of players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ioan Cunningham has left his position as Wales Women’s head coach by mutual agreement.

Cunningham’s departure after three years at the helm follows a recent turbulent spell in the Welsh women’s game that saw the Welsh Rugby Union’s handling of now completed contract negotiations fiercely criticised.

It is understood that Wales players received a three-hour ultimatum to agree fresh terms, and there was a threat of the national squad being withdrawn from the recent WXV2 tournament in South Africa and next year’s England-hosted World Cup.

The WRU said it would now begin the process to appoint a new head coach in earnest “as it continues to separately address issues raised by a recent review”.

A new head coach will be appointed ahead of the Guinness Six Nations later this season, and WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “We would like to formally thank Ioan Cunningham for his contribution to the senior international women’s game in Wales over the last three seasons.

“Ioan has been in charge for the transition of the team from amateur to professional status, and led the side to a first win over Australia this year after seeing them finish third in Six Nations 2023 and reach WXV1 in the autumn of that year.

open image in gallery The Welsh squad were allegedly issued an ultimatum during contract negotiations ( PA )

“We are in the early stages of professionalism in the senior women’s game, there are challenges which we are addressing with determination and vigour, but our dedication to this integral part of our game is unwavering.”

Cunningham added: “We have made some significant progress, and there are many achievements to be proud of in terms of squad development.

“In particular, reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021 Rugby World Cup (played in 2022), and third place finishes in both the 2022 and the 2023 Six Nations, where a top-three placing enabled us to qualify for the top tier WXV1 tournament.

“But the time is now right for someone new to take the helm, and I wish the new regime and everyone involved in this elite programme all the very best for the future.”

The WRU board met earlier this week to further consider the recent review into contract negotiations with the women’s squad.

The review was instigated by board members in August, responding to a letter from players, and the WRU intends on publishing the findings.

“We are already working on implementing some of the recommendations that we know are going to be included in the review, and I confirm that we have committed to ensuring that the women players are brought within our normal employee processes,” Tierney said.

open image in gallery WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker has been criticised for his role in the talks ( PA Wire )

“Discussions have already taken place on installing an external mediator to support players, and the WRU’s ‘Have a Voice’ initiative for staff is to be revisited with the Wales Women squad.

“This will be an important component for change and will ensure that we can directly access the views of the players into the future.”

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood added: “I have reflected on the events of the last few weeks, and we are pleased that the players have felt able to discuss their understandable concerns with the board and senior leadership directly.

“Whilst it has not been easy to hear, nor easy for the players to say, the fact that they have come forward to talk about long-standing issues indicates that much-needed change is under way.

“Actions speak louder than words in terms of change, and we are looking forward to publishing the full report later this month and explaining the further actions we will take to respond to the recommendations and ensure improvements are delivered.”

PA