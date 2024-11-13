Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cian Healy is set to move alongside Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped international after being named among the replacements for Friday’s clash with Argentina.

Leinster prop Healy, who made his debut against Australia in November 2009, will win his 133rd Test cap, if he comes off the bench at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Centre Robbie Henshaw has been selected ahead of Bundee Aki in the only change to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following last week’s 23-13 loss to New Zealand.

Uncapped Leinster pair Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast are in line to make international debuts from the bench.

Former Ireland Under-20 prop Clarkson, 24, was originally selected for the autumn campaign as a training panellist but has been given an opportunity in the absence of Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole.

Fly-half Prendergast is preferred to provincial team-mate Ciaran Frawley and will provide back-up for number 10 Jack Crowley. The 21-year-old was an unused member of Farrell’s squad for the summer tour to South Africa.

Forward Ryan Baird and scrum-half Craig Casey have also been added to a rejigged bench. Iain Henderson and Conor Murray join O’Toole, Aki and Frawley in dropping out of the match-day 23.

open image in gallery Robbie Henshaw has been recalled by Ireland ( PA Archive )

Head coach Farrell said: “There has been a sharp focus in training this week and the squad are determined to get back to winning ways in front of a vocal home crowd.

“Friday will be a special night at Aviva Stadium for more reasons than one. For Tom and Sam, their promotion to the match-day squad for the first time is testament to their form, talent and application over the last number of weeks and we congratulate them on their selection.

“For Cian, on the other end of the career spectrum, it will be an incredible moment for him, his family and friends to reach Brian O’Driscoll’s 133-cap landmark.

“We’ll pay tribute to Cian again, but he is a legend of the game in Ireland and his influence amongst his team-mates, past and present, transcends his many successes on the field.

“It promises to be a special night.”

Ireland XV to face Argentina in Dublin (8.10pm GMT, Friday 15 November): 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (captain); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Jamie Osborne.

PA