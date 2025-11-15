Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland and Australia will hope to get their November campaigns going as the two sides meet in the Quilter Nations Series in Dublin.

A defeat to New Zealand in Chicago and lacklustre showing against Japan have represented an underwhelming start for an Irish side in a state of something of a rebuild, with Andy Farrell frustrated even after victory last weekend.

Farrell’s side do, at least, have a win under their belt — the Wallabies have lost both of their matches in November so far with a flat outing against England followed by a sloppy defeat to Italy in Udine.

Joe Schmidt, back on familiar turf having spent six years in charge of Ireland between 2013 and 2019, will be desperate for improvement as he nears the end of his tenure as Australia head coach.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Australia?

Ireland vs Australia is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Mack Hansen returns from injury at full-back for Ireland, who lost Jamie Osborne for the remainder of November last week. Sam Prendergast comes in for Jack Crowley at fly half with the 22-year-old given another major opportunity, and Stuart McCloskey partners Robbie Henshaw in the centres.

Up front, there is a first Test start for Paddy McCarthy at loosehead prop, while captain Caelan Doris takes the No 7 shirt in a back row that also includes Ryan Baird and Jack Conan.

Veteran playmaker James O’Connor is straight into the starting side after joining up with Australia this week, wearing No 10 as Carter Gordon drops out. Len Ikitau is back in midfield alongside Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, too, while fellow Exeter Chief Tom Hooper moves into the second row to accommodate Rob Valetini on the blindside. Max Jorgensen and Filipo Daugunu join Harry Potter in the back three.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Paddy McCarthy, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Caelan Doris (capt.), 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Mack Hansen.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Cian Prendergast; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Tom Hooper; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 James O’Connor; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Filipo Daugunu; 15 Max Jorgensen.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Carlo Tizzano; 21 Ryan Longergan, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Andrew Kellaway.