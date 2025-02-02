He’s left no stone unturned – Jack Conan hails Dan Sheehan after injury return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Conan believes “unbelievably diligent” Ireland team-mate Dan Sheehan is part of a select group of elite sportsmen following his standout return from a serious knee injury.

Replacement hooker Sheehan claimed the crucial fourth try in Saturday evening’s 27-22 Guinness Six Nations win against England, having not played at Test level since tearing his ACL during last summer’s tour of South Africa.

The 26-year-old’s impressive cameo came only a week after he scored twice for Leinster in his first competitive outing following the long-term issue.

Back-rower Conan, who was also part of the impactful bench which helped break England’s resistance in Dublin, feels Sheehan looks like he has never been away.

“It’s a testament to him. He’s so well liked and loved within the squad because of the quality of the man that he is. He’s worked incredibly hard,” said Conan.

“He was off doing boxing and other things for his footwork, he was rehabbing in the wee hours of the morning and then coming back in later in the day to do double sessions.

“I think through all the tests he does, he’s in the best shape of his life. He’s back running top speeds he hasn’t run in a while. He’s unbelievably strong, everything.

“But more than anything his mentality (has been impressive) because when you’re not playing for such an extended period of time it’s so difficult to come back and hit your straps and just perform straight off the bat.

“To go out and perform like he never left is just incredible and I don’t think there are many athletes in any sport that could just do that, so I think he’s a bit of an outlier in that.

“He’s left no stone unturned, he’s been unbelievably diligent.”

Conan missed the drawn series against the Springboks in which Sheehan’s knee was damaged due to the birth of his daughter.

The pair, who were then absent in the autumn because of injuries, came on in the 49th minute against England when Ireland trailed 10-5.

Tries from Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne added to Jamison Gibson-Park’s first-half effort to turn the contest in the reigning champions’ favour before a line break from Conan paved the way for Sheehan to exchange passes with James Lowe and stretch for the line to secure the bonus point.

Asked if he thought he could go all the way by himself, Conan replied: “Absolutely not, I don’t have that in me. You need to know what your own limits are.

“A bit of me did think if I chip it over him and catch it, it would look unbelievable. But I’ve never done it before so I was thinking to myself this probably isn’t the time to do it.

“I was looking around to see if lads were going to catch up with me but I was obviously running incredibly quick and the lads had lead in their boots.

“I’m delighted for Dan to get over in the corner, he made an unbelievable impact and it’s just great to see him back in the jersey after the journey he’s been on.”

Ireland, who are chasing a historic third consecutive Six Nations title, travel to Scotland in round two.

“As you get a bit longer in the tooth and most of your days are behind you instead of in front of you you realise how lucky you are to do what we do,” said 32-year-old Conan.

“I’d carry the water for the medic if it means I could make a difference to this team.

“I obviously haven’t played in a long time, so I was just unbelievably delighted to be back out there.

“It’s an incredible privilege to play for your country and play for this group of people.”