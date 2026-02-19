Jack Crowley starts at fly half as Sam Prendergast left out of Ireland squad to face England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Crowley will start at fly half for Ireland against England with Sam Prendergast left out of Andy Farrell’s squad.

Prendergast had struggled at times in the first two fixtures of the Six Nations campaign, and has been replaced by Munster’s Crowley for a crucial clash as Ireland look to remain in the title chase.

The versatile Ciaran Frawley is preferred to his Leinster teammate as fly half cover on the bench, while Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park all return to the starting side.

Garry Ringrose has overcome an injury scare and continues in midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey, with five forwards on the bench and Beirne providing lock cover as Edwin Edogbo and Cormac Izuchukwu are omitted from the matchday 23.

“Games between the two sides have been nip and tuck over recent times and there’s great familiarity and respect across both camps,” Farrell said. “We know their strengths and our aim is to deliver the best version of ourselves to put us in a position to get the performance that we want.

“Backed by thousands of travelling Irish supporters who travel from all over the world whenever we play in Twickenham, it will be another special occasion and a challenge we’re excited to face.”

The promotion of Furlong and return of Finlay Bealham to the bench come with Ireland looking to address some scrummaging issues shown up by Italy.

There is plenty of backline cover, though, with Frawley capable at either centre slot or full-back as well as fly half and Tommy O’Brien offering an option on the wing.

Ireland beat England in Dublin last year, though lost narrowly on their last visit to Twickenham after a late Marcus Smith drop goal.

Ireland XV to face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Saturday 21 February, 2.10pm GMT): 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Robert Baloucoune; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Tommy O’Brien.