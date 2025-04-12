England given fright by Ireland but continue Women’s Six Nations grand slam charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Bern scored two tries to help England register a 49-5 victory over Ireland to stay on course for Women's Six Nations success.

It was far from straightforward for John Mitchell's side in Cork and they only went ahead for the first time in the 36th minute after Morwenna Talling's try.

The second half was a different story, though, as Bern, who has made headlines in this tournament with a TikTok dance, crashed over twice and Ellie Kildunne scored a fine individual effort in a seven-try display to help England take another step towards a fourth successive Grand Slam.

Ireland almost went in front early on but Linda Djougang was denied on the line and while the visitors dominated first-half territory, scoring opportunities were harder to fashion.

Defence was on top at Musgrave Park but the home fans were given a moment to savour when Amee-Leigh Costigan won a foot race with Abby Dow to finish off Dannah O'Brien's kick and stun England.

It looked like Ireland's lead would stand until half-time, but with five minutes of the first period left Talling jotted down after a driving maul and Zoe Harrison added the extras to ensure it was 7-5 to England at the break.

With Mitchell's words still ringing in the ears of the England players, Jess Breach was denied a try by TMO before Ireland's Niamh O'Dowd was sin-binned for repeated infringements.

England did not need long to make their numerical advantage count as Harrison crossed before Meg Jones grabbed a try after unselfish play by Dow.

open image in gallery The Red Roses overcame a tough challenge in Cork ( Getty Images )

O'Dowd was sent back on at this point, but the floodgates were open and Bern sealed a bonus point after England recycled the ball well.

It was quickly followed by another for Bern before Kildunne produced a brilliant sixth try for England as she skipped past O'Dowd and raced away from two other Irish players to score a fine solo effort.

The final word went to Kelsey Clifford, who managed to go in under the posts late on for her first England try, and Harrison added a seventh successful conversion.

Meanwhile, France maintained their own perfect start to the Women's Six Nations campaign with a 42-12 bonus-point win over Wales in Brive.

After Emilie Boulard, back in the starting XV, touched down in the corner to give France an early lead, Wales responded when Kate Williams was driven over following a line-out.

open image in gallery Emilie Boulard's two tries helped France to Women's Six Nations victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

Winger Boulard extended the advantage with a second try in the 16th minute after more strong carrying by the French pack, only for Wales to again get another close-range score from Gwen Crabb.

Rose Bernadou then saw a try ruled out for a dropped ball, but, with the clock in the red, hooker Manae Feleu crossed after a line-out and Morgane Bourgeois added the extras to give France a 21-12 half-time lead.

France co-captain Feleu crashed over four minutes into the second half to secure a bonus point, before Wales - beaten by Scotland and then thrashed by England in Cardiff - had a try from Courtney Keight ruled out for obstruction in the build-up.

With 13 minutes left, Wales conceded a penalty try after collapsing a scrum, with Maisie Davies sent to the sin bin. France made their late pressure count as replacement Lea Champon pushed over in the closing stages.

PA