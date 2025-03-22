France hold off Ireland fightback in Women’s Six Nations opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France held off a second-half Ireland fightback to claim a 27-15 victory in the opening match of the 2025 Women's Six Nations in Belfast.

The visitors led 17-5 at the interval following converted tries from Gabrielle Vernier and Marine Menager but a 45th-minute red card for the former gave Ireland a way back into the contest at Kingspan Stadium.

Ireland quickly made their numerical advantage count as Neve Jones and Aoife Wafer - with her second try of the match - helped reduce the deficit to 17-15, but that was as close as the hosts would get and Emilie Boulard's late score ultimately handed France victory.

In the battle between the teams who finished second and third behind champions England last year, runners-up France made their early pressure count when centre Vernier celebrated her 50th cap by barging over from close range.

France doubled their advantage when Morgane Bourgeois unselfishly slipped in Menager to help make it 14-0 but Ireland got themselves on the scoreboard when Wafer powered over in the 21st minute.

A Bourgeois penalty saw Les Bleues extend their lead further before the break but the second-half dismissal of Vernier, who saw a yellow card upgraded to red for head contact on Eve Higgins, was capitalised on by Ireland as Jones' try following a rolling maul cut the deficit to seven.

open image in gallery Gabrielle Vernier scored but was later sent off on her 50th cap ( Getty Images )

Ireland set up a grandstand finish as Wafer punished France in the corner for her second try of the match, but a late Bourgeois penalty and Boulard's try ended the home side's hopes.

