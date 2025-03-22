Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will hope to kickstart their Women’s Six Nations campaign by upsetting France in Saturday’s opener.

The hosts haven’t won a Six Nations title since 2015, stunted by an era of England dominance, though are growing under the coaching of Scott Bemand and secured a signature win over New Zealand at WXV in the autumn.

Taking on a strong French side at Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium, they will have dreams of producing an early shock.

A successful tournament will be at the front of Ireland’s minds as they look to put themselves in good stead ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Ireland vs France?

The Women’s Six Nations opener is due to kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 22 March at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Team news

Ireland coach Scott Bemand names a strong squad for his side’s competition opener, with Amee-Leigh Costigan captaining her first Test match. Linda Djougang continues to be mainstay of Ireland’s front row, as she has been for several seasons, while rising star Aoife Water will get the chance to shine on the big stage.

France are led by co-captains Manae Feleu and Marine Menager, who start at second row and left wing respectively. Assia Khalfaoui is unavailable due to a knee injury and is replaced by Rose Bernadou at tighthead prop. Carla Arbez makes her first appearance for France since November 2023, while Morgane Bourgeois returns to the fold after missing WXV.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Niamh O’Dowd, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Linda Djougang; 4 Ruth Campbell, 5 Dorothy Wall; 6 Brittany Hogan, 7 Erin King, 8 Aoife Wafer; 9 Emily Lane, 10 Dannah O’Brien; 11, Amee-Leigh Costigan (capt.) 12 Eve Higgins, 13 Aoife Dalton, 14 Anna McGann; 15 Stacey Flood.

Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Siobhan McCarthy, 18 Christy Haney, 19 Grace Moore, 20 Fiona Tuite, 21 Edel McMahon; 22 Aoibheann Reilly, 23 Enya Breen.

France XV: 1 Yilana Brosseau, 2 Agathe Sochat, 3 Rose Bernadou; 4 Manae Feleu, 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot; 6 Charlotte Escudero, 7 Seraphine Okemba; 8 Teani Feleu; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Carla Arbez; 11 Marine Menager, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Nassira Konde, 14 Melissande Llorens Vigneres; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.

Replacements: 16 Manon Bigot, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Clara Joyeux, 19 Axelle Berthoumieu, 20 Lea Champon; 21 Alexandra Chambon, 22 Lina Queyroi, 23 Emilie Boulard.