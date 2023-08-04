Ireland vs Italy live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland begin their on-pitch preparations for the World Cup with Italy visiting Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side will head to France among the leading contenders for the tournament after securing a Six Nations grand slam in the spring.

While the Ireland squad is more settled than most, Farrell will still be trying to nail down the final few members of his 33-man travelling party, and this fixture offers a good test for some of those pressing for inclusion.

A strong Italian side will arrive confident they can spring a surprise after pushing their hosts close earlier in the year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Italy?

Ireland vs Italy is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 5 August at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 7.50pm. The streaming service will show all of the Summer Nations Series action in August.

Team news

Jacob Stockdale will earn his first Ireland cap for more than two years after being named in the back three by Andy Farrell. The wing starts opposite Keith Earls, who earns a 99th cap on the wing, while Jack Crowley gets the first opportunity to start at fly-half with Johnny Sexton suspended. In Sexton’s absence, Iain Henderson captains the side, while Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash could all make debuts from the bench.

Kieran Crowley’s Italy are close to full strength, though regular skipper Michele Lamaro only makes the bench and Ange Capuozzo is still recovering from injury. Former England squad member Paolo Odogwu is set to win a first cap on the wing, while Harlequins lock Dino Lamb is another English-born inclusion preparing for a debut, partnering stand-in captain Federico Ruzza in the second row. As he often does, Crowley has favoured a bench split of six forwards and two backs.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt.), Joe McCarthy; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan; Craig Casey, Jack Crowley; Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls; Jimmy O’Brien.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Cian Prendergast; Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza (capt.); Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi; Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi; Monty Ioane, Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Paolo Odogwu; Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone; Alessandro Fusco, Lorenzo Pani.

Odds

Ireland win 1/25

Draw 100/1

Italy win 19/1

Prediction

How about a warm-up shock to liven things up further ahead of the World Cup? If this Italian side plays to full potential they might just have a chance in Dublin... Ireland 24-25 Italy