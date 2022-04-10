Things have not gone to plan for Ireland or Italy in the Women’s Six Nations so far this year.

Both teams have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of their 2022 campaigns as England, France and Wales separate themselves from the rest.

This is an opportunity for Ireland and Italy to get a much-needed win as they look to avoid finishing rock bottom of the table.

But who will come out on top?

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is Ireland vs Italy?

Scotland vs France in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Musgrave Park in Cork, Ireland on Sunday 10 April at 5pm in the UK.

How can I watch Ireland vs Italy?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Predicted line-ups

Ireland: Djougang, Jones, O’Dwyer, Fryday (C), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan, Reilly, Cronin, Mulhall, Flood, Higgins, Murphy Crowe, Considine.

Italy: Minuzzi, Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni, Magatti, Madia, Stefan, Maris, Bettoni, Gai, Tounesi, Duca, Sberna, Locatelli, Giordano.

Odds

Ireland - 8/13

Draw - 18/1

France - 11/8

Prediction

This is the closest match of the weekend between two sides who are both desperate to get a win on the board. Expect Ireland to edge things in a competitive contest.