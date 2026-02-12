Ireland hand Six Nations debuts to Ulster pair in new-look side to face Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ulster pair Robert Baloucoune and Cormac Izuchukwu will make Six Nations debuts after being selected to start Ireland's round-two clash with Italy as part of six changes.

Baloucoune is poised for his first international appearance since November 2022 and fifth in total, having been preferred to Tommy O'Brien on the right wing following impressive form at provincial level.

Blindside flanker Izuchukwu, who has recovered from a toe issue, will line up alongside captain Caelan Doris and the recalled Jack Conan in the back row to win a fourth Test cap.

Uncapped Munster lock Edwin Edogbo, 23, is in line to make his international debut from the bench.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has rung the changes for Saturday's match in Dublin following the emphatic 36-14 round-one loss to France and, perhaps, with an eye on next weekend's Twickenham showdown with England.

Scrum-half Craig Casey comes in for Jamison Gibson-Park to partner Sam Prendergast, who has been retained at fly-half ahead of Jack Crowley.

In the other two personnel changes to the starting XV, James Lowe is restored on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan replaces Tadhg Beirne in the second row to partner Joe McCarthy.

open image in gallery James Lowe has been recalled ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson continue in an unchanged front row, meaning fit-again prop Tadhg Furlong has to settle for a replacement role.

With number eight Conan among those brought in, skipper Doris shifts to openside flanker, while full-back Jamie Osborne and centres Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose retain starting jerseys.

Beirne and Gibson-Park drop to a bench which again has a six-two split of forward and backs and is completed by Ronan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole, Furlong, Edogbo, Nick Timoney and Crowley.

Back-row duo Cian Prendergast and Josh van der Flier and wings O'Brien and Stockdale, who all started in Paris last Thursday, have been left out of the match day squad.

Head coach Farrell said: "Saturday provides us with a great opportunity in front of a packed home crowd at Aviva Stadium. We've had some great battles against Italy in recent years and Saturday will be no different.

"We know we have to reach a consistently high standard and that's the exciting challenge that awaits us. There has been a positive reaction in training this week and we'll aim to keep on building into the weekend."