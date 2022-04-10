Ireland get Women’s Six Nations campaign up and running with win over Italy
Ireland 29-8 Italy: The hosts will play unbeaten England next week after securing their first win of the tournament
Ireland kick-started their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a comfortable 29-8 victory over Italy in Cork.
Greg McWilliams’ side, who led 10-3 at half-time, scored four tries at Musgrave Park through Lucy Mulhall, Neve Jones, Eve Higgins and replacement Katie O’Dwyer and were awarded a second-half penalty try.
Hooker Melissa Bettoni went over for Italy’s late consolation try, but Ireland’s first win after defeats to Wales and France was never in doubt.
Beatrice Rigoni’s penalty gave Italy an early lead, but Ireland ran in an outstanding try in the 25th minute, with fly-half Nicole Cronin delivering the final pass out wide for full-back Mulhall to score.
Ireland went over for a deserved second try before the interval through hooker Jones and although both tries went unconverted, the Irish made a flying start to the second half.
Centre Higgins gathered scrum-half Kathryn Dane’s kick ahead to race over and Cronin converted to put the home side 17-3 ahead.
Ireland moved further ahead when awarded a penalty try in the 52nd minute as Italy were penalised at a five-metre scrum and after Bettoni went over for the visitors, O’Dwyer gathered from a line-out to score the game’s final try.
PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies