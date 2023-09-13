Jack Conan could be fit for Ireland’s showdown with South Africa – Mick Kearney

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland are optimistic sidelined number eight Jack Conan will be fit to feature in next weekend’s Rugby World Cup showdown with defending champions South Africa in Paris.

British and Irish Lion Conan, who suffered a foot injury in his country’s opening warm-up match with Italy, missed Saturday’s 82-8 win over Romania and will once again sit out on Saturday against Tonga in Nantes.

The 31-year-old was able to take part in basic on-field training on Wednesday morning following a series of gym sessions, raising hope of him being fit for the Springboks.

Team manager Mick Kearney said: “(It was a) very good training session today and everybody came through that really well.

“Jack was out running, which was a real positive.

“While Saturday will come a little bit early for him, I think the signs are really positive in terms of being able to train fully next week, and hopefully he will be available for South Africa.”

Every other member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad trained fully at Ireland’s base in Tours, including centre Robbie Henshaw, who was a late withdrawal from the Romania game due to a hamstring issue, prop Dave Kilcoyne and hooker Dan Sheehan.

Asked if it was Conan’s first on-field session since arriving in France, Kearney replied: “Not since we got to Tours, but it’s his first for the last few days.

“He has been doing most of his rehab in the gym with the physios.

“Today was obviously a very big day for him in terms of getting out and running. He ran really well, it’s really positive and he was in a good place afterwards.”

Ireland stretched their winning streak to 14 Tests with a thumping 12-try triumph in their curtain-raiser in Bordeaux.

Wing Keith Earls believes the world’s top-ranked nation have proven they are capable of “special things”, having claimed the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam on the back of last year’s historic series success in New Zealand.

“We know how to deal with pressure a lot better now as a group,” said Earls, who is at the fourth World Cup of his career.

“We have obviously achieved a lot and we know when we are on it and we are switched on, we are well capable of competing and doing special things.

“We will be looking to go deep if we reach our standards.”

Team manager Kearney credits head coach Andy Farrell with creating an open environment, which he believes is free of egos.

“Confidence and belief is very high and I think that comes from a number of factors,” he said.

“In the early days, Andy would say there’s no such thing as a silly or a bad question and he doesn’t have to say that any more now because players are very open with each other.

“I also think the staff and the players, there’s an incredible connection between both groups. From the player point of view, there are no egos, they are incredibly humble.

“The coaching team are working so hard to make the players better which in turn builds the confidence.

“I don’t think it’s something you can build overnight. I see now everybody is comfortable in the system.

“The coaches are drilling good habits into them morning, noon and night and the players have really embraced the challenge.”