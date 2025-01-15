Uncapped prop Jack Boyle named in first Ireland squad under Simon Easterby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has named uncapped Leinster prop Jack Boyle in a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

The 22-year-old Boyle has been selected ahead of Ulster’s Tom O’Toole, who is unavailable for his country’s first two games of the tournament due to suspension following his red card against Munster.

Having taken temporary charge of the team while Andy Farrell oversees this year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, defence coach Easterby has made few alterations from the autumn.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and wing James Lowe are both included and will link up with the squad on Sunday, January 26, subject to successful returns from injury with Leinster.

Sheehan has been out with a damaged anterior cruciate ligament since last summer’s tour to South Africa, while Lowe sustained a calf issue during the the 22-19 win over Australia on November 30

Versatile back Jimmy O’Brien and back-rower Jack Conan are also back after injuries.

Connacht’s Caolin Blade is selected as third-choice scrum-half behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray due to Craig Casey’s knee injury.

Centre Stuart McCloskey, who has a hamstring problem, Ulster team-mates Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney and Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan are the other players omitted from the last squad selected by Farrell.

Uncapped quartet Hugh Cooney, James McNabney, Ben Murphy and Cathal Forde will join the group as development players.

Ireland begin their quest for an unprecedented third successive Championship title on Saturday, February 1 when England visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Easterby said: “The Guinness Six Nations is one of the most keenly contested competitions in the global calendar and there’s great excitement across the playing group and coaching team for this year’s tournament.

“Personally I’m hugely excited to work with a talented group and speaking to the players you can sense that they are up for the challenge.

“One of the highlights from the recent Autumn Nations Series was the emergence of a number of new internationals in Thomas Clarkson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Gus McCarthy and Sam Prendergast.

open image in gallery Caelan Doris will captain Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We are also delighted to welcome back a number of players who were unavailable for the recent Autumn Nations Series and their return will further boost competition levels across the panel.

“While there is a good sense of continuity in selection, having those players back massively increases our competitiveness.

“The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there’s no room for building or easing your way into competition. Every match counts and facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone’s mind to what will be a big task ahead.”

Ireland squad: Backs – B Aki (Connacht), C Blade (Connacht), J Crowley (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), C Nash (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), J Osborne (Leinster), S Prendergast (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster).

Forwards – R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Boyle (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster).