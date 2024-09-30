Ireland stun world champions New Zealand in WXV1

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ireland’s women produced an upset as they stunned world champions New Zealand 29-27 in their opening WXV1 clash in Vancouver.

Replacement Erin King grabbed her second try to level the scores in the last minute, outside-half Dannah O’Brien holding her nerve to land the decisive conversion via the upright.

New Zealand, who face defending champions England on Sunday, had the bulk of possession throughout the game and had three tries ruled out by the TMO, but Ireland stood firm and seized their chances to run in five tries.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for Scott Bemand’s side, who competed in the bottom tier WXV3 competition last year and were thrashed 88-10 by England at Twickenham during the Women’s Six Nations.

Hooker Atlanta Lolohea got New Zealand off to a fast start, grabbing the opening score after nine minutes.

Renee Holmes added the conversion and was on target again with a penalty after Ireland flanker Aoife Wafer had gone over for the first of her two tries.

Ireland stunned the Black Ferns at BC Place ( World Rugby )

Wafer touched down again just after the half-hour, Gloucester-Hartpury hooker Neve Jones also crossing before the break as Ireland opened a surprise 17-10 lead.

But the world champions were level at the break, wing Katelyn Vahaakolo scoring at the end of the half with Holmes adding the conversion.

Holmes put New Zealand back in front with a penalty just before the hour, but that was all they could manage with Irish prop Niamh O’Dowd in the sin bin.

King’s first try put Ireland back ahead, but thoughts of a shock result appeared to have been ended when Mererangi Paul rounded off a sweeping move, Holmes adding her third conversion for a five-point lead.

But Ireland would not lie down and after relentless late pressure, King powered over for her second to set up O’Brien’s clinching penalty.

Ireland face hosts Canada in their next game on Saturday.

PA