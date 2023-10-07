Ireland vs Scotland referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Nic Berry?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Australia’s Nic Berry is one of the referees at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Australian made his tournament debut four years ago in Japan, and returns to the officiating panel in France.

A former professional player, Berry impressed as a scrum half in Super Rugby, the French Top 14 and England’s Premiership.

His career was curtailed at the start of the 2012/12 season, however, on medical advice after suffering a series of concussions.

Soon after retirement, Berry picked up the whistle and was fast-tracked up through the Australian officiating system, making a debut in Super Rugby in April 2016.

An international debut followed soon after, before Berry earned a debut selection to the team of referees in 2019 alongside compatriot Angus Gardner.

The pair return as Australia’s on-pitch officiating representation at this year’s tournament.

Berry is perhaps best known, though, for his involvement in the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

After taking charge of the first Test in Cape Town, a video made by Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks’ director of rugby, criticising the Australian’s decision-making throughout the game was leaked.

Erasmus was subsequently found guilty of threatening Berry, with the official testifying that his reputation had suffered “irreparable damage”. Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months.

Which games is Nic Berry refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Japan v Chile – Pool D (10 September, Toulouse)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Argentina v Samoa – Pool D (22 September, Saint-Etienne)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Ireland v Scotland – Pool B (7 October, Paris)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Wayne Barnes (Eng) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)