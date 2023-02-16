Ireland dealt major Six Nations blow with significant Tadhg Beirne update

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Munster player was due to undergo surgery on Thursday, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

British and Irish Lion Beirne, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches, with his forthcoming absence a major blow for Andy Farrell’s team.

“Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.”

Head coach Farrell said following the weekend game that Beirne’s issue “did not look great”, with his fears subsequently confirmed.

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland sit top of the championship table on the back of bonus-point wins over Wales and France ahead of a round-three trip to Italy on February 25.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson replaced Beirne on Saturday and is the obvious choice to come into the second row to partner James Ryan in Rome.

Leinster pair Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast are the other options available to Farrell.