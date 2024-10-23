Ireland confirm new captain and Mack Hansen returns for Autumn Nations Series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Caelan Doris will captain Ireland and Mack Hansen returns to the fray for an Autumn Nations Series that begins against New Zealand next month.

Back-row forward Doris has not been permanent captain but did lead Ireland to a Six Nations victory over Italy earlier this year and also skippered them in the second Test win against world champions South Africa in July.

After hosting the All Blacks on 8 November, Ireland then face Argentina and Fiji before concluding their autumn schedule against a reeling Australia side.

“It is an enormous honour to be named Ireland captain, and I am excited about leading the squad into battle over the coming weeks,” said Doris, who is likely to be a strong British & Irish Lions captaincy contender in Australia next summer.

“I am extremely proud to lead this squad, and I know that there is an experienced group of leaders who will work hard to achieve success in the weeks ahead.”

Connacht winger Hansen is back in the squad after a shoulder injury meant he missed last season’s Six Nations and the South Africa tour, while regular captain Peter O’Mahony has also been included as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble.

open image in gallery Caelan Doris will captain Ireland this autumn ( PA Wire )

And head coach Andy Farrell has named two uncapped players among a 35-player squad in Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and Leinster fly half Sam Prendergast, who both recently featured for Emerging Ireland. Hooker Dan Sheehan and back-row forward Jack Conan, though, miss out due to injury.

Farrell said: “The challenge that awaits us this November is one of the toughest we could face. There is a blend of youth and experience, but all of the players are selected on merit carried from their form in recent months from the summer tour, the early rounds of the URC (United Rugby Championship) and at the Emerging Ireland tour.

“While some of the players have been sidelined of late, collectively they are making positive strides on the injury front and we are hopeful that they will come into the selection frame over the course of the coming weeks as they ramp up their respective rehab programmes.

“The Emerging Ireland tours have presented a crop of less experienced players with the opportunity to impress, and it was great to see a number of them take their chance.”

Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Series

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)