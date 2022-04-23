Italy host Scotland in Round Four of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations with both teams looking for their first win of the campaign.

Andrea Di Giandomenico’s Italy suffered a 29-8 defeat by Ireland last time out following losses to England and France in the previous two rounds.

Le Azzurre face a Scotland side who themselves are winless this campaign, with defeats by England and Wales preceding a 28-8 loss to France in Glasgow in Round Three.

The teams last met in qualifiers for the World Cup, with Italy winning 38-13 in Parma on their way to winning the European qualifiers, with Scotland also booking their place in New Zealand by finishing second and winning the final qualifying tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is Italy vs Scotland?

Italy vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma on Saturday 23 April at 7.20pm BST.

How can I watch Wales vs France?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK, with coverage starting from 6.50pm BST.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Ostuni Minuzzi, Furlan, D’Inca, Rigoni, Magatti, Madia, Barattin, Maris, Bettoni, Gai, Tounesi, Fedrighi, Veronese, Locatelli, Giordano.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Orr, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, Maxwell, Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, McMillan, Bonar, Malcolm, Gallagher, Konkel.

Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to get their campaign kickstarted with a win today. Italy’s home advantage and previous victory over Scotland might just sway it. Italy win.