Italy vs Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Ben O’Keeffe?
The New Zealander is in charge of the opening round clash
New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of the Six Nations clash between Italy and Scotland in Rome.
Born in Blenheim on New Zealand’s South Island, O’Keeffe started refereeing at the age of 19 and stepped up into the professional ranks five years later.
He was elevated to a first international fixture in 2015 as an assistant, before a refereeing debut in June 2016 overseeing a draw between Samoa and Japan.
A regular recipient of the New Zealand referee of the year award, O’Keeffe was selected to take charge of the second British and Irish Lions test in South Africa in 2021, before making the 12-strong list of referees for the 2023 World Cup.
The 36-year-old was appointed to a quarter-final and semi-final at the tournament.O’Keeffe’s performance in the last eight was criticised by beaten French captain Antoine Dupont, but the Kiwi responded well and took charge of England’s narrow defeat to South Africa in the semi-final at the Stade de France a week later, before again taking charge of a Lions Test last summer.
A qualified ophthalmologist, O’Keeffe’s brother Michael represented New Zealand at the London Olympics and is now a sports reporter.
The wider match official team in Rome has a Kiwi feel, while there is a competition debut for Japanese assistant referee Katsuki Furuse.
Italy vs Scotland match officials
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)
ARs: James Doleman (NZ) & Katsuki Furuse (Jpn)
TMO: Richard Kelly (NZ)
Foul Play Review Officer: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)
