Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Italy have made three changes to their side to face Wales in their final Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday as Lorenzo Pani comes in to replace the injured Ange Capuozzo at full back.

The lively Capuozzo fractured a finger in his left hand during the 31-29 victory over Scotland last weekend and has been ruled out, having been a key figure for the side when they defeated Wales 22-21 in their last visit to the Principality Stadium in 2022 – memorably creating the winning try.

Other changes made by head coach Gonzalo Quesada see Stephen Varney start at scrum half ahead of Martin Page-Relo, who drops to the bench, and Lorenzo Cannone come in at No 8 in place of Ross Vintcent, who is also among the replacements.

Paolo Garbisi keeps his place at fly half, while Louis Lynagh, who scored a try on his debut in the win over the Scots, and Monty Ioane are on the wings. The centre pairing is made up of Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex.

Cannone is joined in the back three by captain Michele Lamaro and Sebastian Negri, while brother Niccolo Cannone and Federico Ruzza make up the second row. Hooker Giacomo Nicotera will have props Danilo Fischetti and Simone Ferrari either side of him.

Italy can complete a best-ever Six Nations campaign with victory against the Welsh, who have lost all four of their matches so far this season.

Italy stunned Scotland in Rome last weekend (Getty Images)

Following a 13-13 draw against France in which Garbisi missed a kick to win with the final play of the game, the Azzuri adding another win to their Scotland success would be an improvement on all previous years. They could finish as high as third in the table with a bonus-point victory but would need Scotland and France to lose their final matches to Ireland and England respectively.

Italy team to face Wales: 15. Lorenzo Pani, 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Tommaso Menoncello, 11. Monty Ioane, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari, 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza, 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (c), 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16. Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17. Mirco Spagnolo, 18. Giosue Zilocchi, 19. Andrea Zambonin, 20. Ross Vintcent, 21. Manuel Zuliani, 22. Martin Page-Relo, 23. Leonardo Marin

Reuters