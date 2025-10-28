Wales captain Jac Morgan declares love for Ospreys amid uncertain club future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jac Morgan has declared his love for the Ospreys but the Wales captain faces an uncertain club future with his region under threat by Welsh Rugby Union plans to cut one of their fours teams.

The 25-year-old British and Irish Lions flanker, who has been linked with Saracens, heard the WRU confirm last week that it plans to grant three licences for men’s clubs – one for Cardiff, one in the east and one in the west.

That means Ospreys and Scarlets are set to do battle for WRU funding and the licence in the west, possibly as early as next season in 2026-27.

Ospreys supporters’ were told at a fans’ forum last month that if the region ceased to exist then Morgan would leave Wales and play his club outside the country.

“I love the Ospreys,” Morgan said sitting alongside head coach Steve Tandy at a joint press conference ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

“I love playing there, I love the boys, the coaches and everyone.

“The news only came out on Friday so the main focus for myself is this campaign and we’ll see how everything else goes.”

Asked if it would be his preference to stay in Wales, the WRU media officer interjected and prevented Morgan from answering the question, claiming he had already done so.

The majority of the Wales squad met up on Monday at their Vale of Glamorgan base ahead of November Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Scarlets players were delayed after playing in the United Rugby Championship in South Africa over the weekend, and arrived in camp on Tuesday.

Addressing the off-field uncertainty, Morgan said: “It’s a different situation, but the players have been good in the way they’ve reacted.

“We address it but also we’ve got the opportunity now with the learnings and the new coaches coming in to focus on the upcoming games.”

Tandy said the players had spoken to WRU director of rugby and elite performance, Dave Reddin, who has been instrumental in driving through the plans to radically change the men’s professional game in Wales.

Wales kick-off their autumn campaign against Argentina in Cardiff on November 9, and it was suggested to Tandy that the timing of the WRU announcement on the eve of his first games was terrible.

“I don’t think there’s ever a good time for decisions to be made,” Tandy said.

“Monday was making sure our environment, when the boys came in, was being empathetic and speaking to people around the situation.

“You see the buzz in and around the boys and, in fairness to them, how they’ve put aside some of that to get into camp has been outstanding.”