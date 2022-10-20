James Haskell warns more Premiership clubs could go into administration
Wasps and Worcester Warriors have gone into administration this season
Former rugby player James Haskell says other clubs could go into administration, following Wasps and Worcester Warriors.
Both Premiership outfits have gone under this season, seeing the players and backroom staff made redundant. Haskell, who played for Wasps in two spells when he was in the game, says change needs to happen to prevent other sides following suit.
“It’s devastating. Your thoughts are with the players and staff, and it’s not just the immediate people you think about, it’s all the support staff,” he told Sky Sports.
“Some players are going to be lucky to move on to other clubs, but the nature of rugby at the moment with the salary cap is these players are going to go from earning good money – rightly so for their skills and the way they put their bodies on the line – to reduced salary and some people won’t get a job.
“It’s awful, but I think it’s quite indicative of the way rugby is going. I don’t think Worcester and Wasps are going to be the only clubs, I think some drastic change needs to happen and, unfortunately, I think rugby has been faffing around for too long and not dealing with this issue. I think it’s a very dark day for rugby across the whole game.”
Wasps are the latest to go into adminstration with the news coming on Monday and players have been sharing their heartbreak on social media.
England star Joe Launchbury’s dedication to the club has gone viral, he said: “I can’t believe I am writing this. Being made redundant today from an organisation that means so much to me and my family is impossible to take.
“I joined the club in 2010 and have enjoyed some amazing days surrounded by the best team mates, support staff and supporters. It has always been so much more than a place of work, it was a place my family could call home.
“I’m not sure I will ever get over the news today but I will try my best to move forward and support my family. Thanks Wasps Rugby for letting me live my dream.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies