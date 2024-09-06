Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A proud moment awaits for Australia prop James Slipper who will get the opportunity to equal the nation’s record for most Test caps after being picked to play in the Rugby Championship clash with Argentina on Saturday.

Slipper is named among the replacements after missing last weekend’s 20-19 victory over the Pumas due to the birth of his second child, and replaces Isaac Kailea, who is ruled out having sustained a concussion.

The veteran prop now receives the opportunity to get his 139th cap, which will put him alongside former captain George Gregan. Slipper made his debut against England in 2010 and is surprised he’s made it this far with the Wallabies.

"It’s a proud moment for me," said Slipper. "It’s one of those things, you don’t really expect to get that many games.

"I feel like I’ve had a lot of luck. And my timing’s been good and a lot of hard work’s gone into it. So I’m very proud."

Australia’s James Slipper has spent 14 years in a Wallabies shirt ( PA Archive )

Slipper’s colleagues spoke extremely highly of him, lavishing praise on a man who has consistently played an important role across the last 14 years.

“He’s massive for our group,” said Allan Alaalatoa. "The best thing about him is that he walks the walk and is someone who always leads by his actions on the field and at training.

“He’s like a fine wine. He’s still going well, the big man. He’s got plenty more Tests to come.”

Slipper’s headline moment comes at a time of flux for the team. He is one of four different captains utilised across six Tests this year as coach Joe Schmidt looks to drag the side back into contention for success.

Schmidt makes three changes to the starting line-up from last weekend’s narrow win, all forced by injury.

Joe Schmidt has made three changes to his side ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ben Donaldson, who came off the bench to kick the winning penalty at La Plata last Saturday, will take over at flyhalf from Noah Lolesio, who has a back problem.

Donaldson had a disappointing outing in his last start against Georgia in July and Tom Lynagh, son of Wallabies great Michael, was named as backup on the bench.

“It’s a great opportunity for Ben Donaldson. He was the incumbent really from the World Cup,” coach Schmidt said.

“And it’s a great opportunity for Tom Lynagh after having a hamstring niggle he was struggling to get rid of, he’s now 100% so those two, they’re excited to take on the mantle.”

Australia team to face Argentina: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Ben Donaldson; 11 Marika Koroibete, 12 Hamish Stewart, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 James Slipper, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Josh Canham, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Josh Flook.