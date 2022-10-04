Jump to content

England dealt injury blow as Jamie George ruled out of autumn series

George will miss next month’s Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa

Duncan Bech
Tuesday 04 October 2022 15:22
<p>George will miss next month's Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa </p>

George will miss next month’s Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa

(Getty Images)

England have lost Jamie George for their entire autumn programme after the Saracens hooker sustained a foot injury against Leicester on Saturday.

George failed to appear for the second half of the repeat of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final and departed StoneX Stadium with his left foot in a boot.

Saracens have revealed the extent of the damage by ruling the British and Irish Lion out of next month’s Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“It is expected that he will be out for around 10 weeks, returning in early December,” a statement read.

George had made an imposing start to the new season and now England boss Eddie Jones must plan for the autumn without his first choice hooker from the July tour to Australia.

Starting all three Tests against the Wallabies was a significant personal achievement for George, who was among the senior players culled by Jones in the wake of a dismal Six Nations in 2021.

Ankle and knee injuries sustained by his closest rival Luke Cowan-Dickie offered a route back into the number two jersey but Down Under he kept the Exeter Chief out on the basis of his form.

