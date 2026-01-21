Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

England hooker Jamie George to retire at end of next season

The 35-year-old made his Saracens debut in 2009.

England hooker Jamie George will retire at the end of next season (Adam Davy/PA)
England hooker Jamie George will retire at the end of next season (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

England hooker Jamie George will retire at the end of next season.

Three-time Lion George announced his retirement after signing a new one-year deal at Saracens, where he made his senior debut in 2009.

The 35-year-old has won 105 Test caps for England and was a Six Nations title winner in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and has won the Gallagher Prem title six times with Saracens.

“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one-club man,” George told the official Saracens website.

“Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

“Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

“I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement.

“I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season – I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in