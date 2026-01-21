England hooker Jamie George to retire at end of next season
The 35-year-old made his Saracens debut in 2009.
England hooker Jamie George will retire at the end of next season.
Three-time Lion George announced his retirement after signing a new one-year deal at Saracens, where he made his senior debut in 2009.
The 35-year-old has won 105 Test caps for England and was a Six Nations title winner in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and has won the Gallagher Prem title six times with Saracens.
“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one-club man,” George told the official Saracens website.
“Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.
“Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.
“I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement.
“I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season – I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks