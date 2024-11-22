Jamie Ritchie to start for Scotland in absence of Jack Dempsey
There are no notable surprises elsewhere in the team.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former captain Jamie Ritchie will make his first start of Scotland’s Autumn Series after being selected for Sunday’s Test at home to Australia.
The Edinburgh flanker, who has lost his status as skipper and regular starter this year, has been added to the team after Glasgow back-rower Jack Dempsey dropped out with an injury sustained against South Africa a fortnight ago.
There are no notable surprises elsewhere in the team, with Gregor Townsend selecting what is widely deemed to be his strongest available XV.
Scott Cummings returns to the second-row after a one-match ban, while Townsend is able to select his favoured back three of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing for the first time since last year’s World Cup.
Glasgow back Tom Jordan, who has made a big impact so far this autumn at full-back, drops to the bench as part of a 5-3 split.