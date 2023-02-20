Joey Carbery earns Ireland recall as Johnny Sexton cover

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland have recalled fly-half Joey Carbery to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Munster’s Carbery, 27, has been drafted in as additional cover for Johnny Sexton, who is recovering from a leg injury sustained in Ireland’s 32-19 win against France in Dublin nine days ago.

Carbery was overlooked for Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad, with Leinster’s Ross Byrne preferred as a back-up No 10 in their opening two victories.

Prop Cian Healy and hooker Dan Sheehan have both been included in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Tadhg Beirne will miss the rest of the tournament after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks. He has had ankle surgery after being forced off early in the second half against France.

Fellow second row Joe McCarthy, has also been ruled out of rest of the Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury.

McCarthy’s Leinster team-mate, flanker Scott Penny, and Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad, but versatile back Keith Earls remains sidelined due to a calf problem.

Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong remain injured and hooker Rob Herring is continuing his return to play protocol after sustaining a head injury against France.

Ireland squad ahead of Italy clash:

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Roman Salanoa (Munster), Dan Sheehan (Munster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).