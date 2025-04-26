John Mitchell explains why England’s Women’s Six Nations close shave was ‘ideal’ for Red Roses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Mitchell hailed England’s scare against France as “ideal” for his side as they geared up for a home World Cup with another Women’s Six Nations grand slam.

The visitors very nearly pipped the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as they roared back from 31-7 down to within a point of their hosts.

A 43-42 thriller nonetheless continued England’s unbeaten streak in a competition they have dominated since 2018, with Mitchell leading the side to back-to-back titles since his arrival in 2023.

The head coach has explained that his side needed to roll with the punches in a year in which they will be expected to claim a World Cup crown that has eluded them since 2014.

And with the tests to come in mind, Mitchell was pleased to see his side nearly beaten in their last competitive outing before the tournament in August.

“It was ideal for us,” Mitchell said post-match. “After a really good start we could have put them away, but they got energy through the middle of us and once a French side gets that energy, they eye success. So we always talked about the fact that we probably had to win the game three or four times. I think we had to win it nine times.

“I wasn't happy with the defence. I thought they got through us too easy through the middle. We adjusted that at half time, but the edge of the defence was not up to standard.”.

“The Red Roses are a unique team right at the minute and has been for a while, but teams are allowed to perform against this. That’s something that will happen and will continue to happen in ‘25. So it’s just going to help us raise our game. I'm gonna have to raise our game which is very really clear.”

open image in gallery England’s Zoe Aldcroft lifts the Women’s Six Nations trophy ( PA Wire )

A crowd of fewer than 40,000 represented a drop on recent Red Roses attendances at the home of English rugby, but still provided a positive atmosphere.

France seemed to rise to the occasion as they pushed England far closer than they have in recent meetings, re-establishing themselves as World Cup contenders. Mitchell believes the experience will stand his side in good stead.

The New Zealander explained: “In the coaching meeting this morning, we worked out that after today 95% of the girls that are likely to go to the World Cup have all had experience of playing in the stadium; before this game, that that wouldn't have been the case.

“That has definitely been a situation that we've planned for as well to make sure that the broader group had an experience here and now we've got a chance to enjoy ourselves on a break and come back and earn the right to contest here again.”